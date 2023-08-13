(CNN) — A newly identified pack of endangered gray wolves is roaming in California’s Sierra Nevada, at least 200 miles away from the nearest known pack, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday.

The pack was spotted in the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County, where wildlife technicians found tracks and collected scat and hair samples for genetic testing. It is the southernmost point in the state where a pack has been identified.

