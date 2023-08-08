(CNN) — A Queens doctor has been charged with drugging, raping and filming the sexual assaults of a string of women, including patients at the prominent New York hospital where he practiced, according to prosecutors.

Zhi Alan Cheng, who was first arrested and charged with rape in December, had 50 new counts brought against him Monday for sexually abusing three patients at New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital and raping three other women in his home, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

