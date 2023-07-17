(CNN) — New York City has appointed its first Latino police commissioner as authorities work to diversify leadership of the country’s largest department and curb the city’s crime rate.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that Edward Caban had been promoted to the city’s top cop position. Caban, who is of Puerto Rican descent, has served as acting police commissioner since Keechant Sewell resigned in June.

CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia contributed.