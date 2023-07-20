(CNN) — New York City has agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accuses the city’s police department of using unlawful tactics against protesters following the death of George Floyd, according to a proposed settlement filed in a Manhattan federal court Wednesday.

Roughly 1,380 protesters who were arrested by the New York City Police Department at 18 demonstrations in May and June of 2020 in Manhattan and Brooklyn will be eligible to receive $9,950 each in compensation if the settlement is approved by a judge, according to the lawsuit. It marks the largest amount ever paid in a class-action settlement to a group of protesters, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys.

