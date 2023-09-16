(CNN) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an updated public health order Friday temporarily suspending firearms near playgrounds and parks in Albuquerque and the surrounding county after a federal judge temporarily blocked a broader order.

The suspension follows a recent spate of gun violence, including two deadly mass shootings in Farmington and Red River in May and the recent shooting deaths of three children in July through September.

