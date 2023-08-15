New Jersey Supreme Court rules in favor of Catholic school that fired a teacher for having premarital sex

The exterior of the St. Theresa School in Kenilworth, a borough about 10 miles west of Newark, is pictured here.

 Stephanie Keith/The New York TImes/Redux

(CNN) — The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Catholic school that terminated a teacher for having premarital sex, according to court documents.

Victoria Crisitello began as a caregiver at St. Theresa School in Kenilworth in 2011, and in 2014, the school’s principal, Sister Theresa Lee, approached Crisitello about teaching art full-time, court documents say.