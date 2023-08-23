Media, Pennsylvania (CNN) — Newly tested DNA evidence from the 1997 killing of a 70-year-old Pennsylvania woman indicates she was sexually assaulted and fatally beaten by an unknown man – and not by the three men who have spent over two decades behind bars for her murder, a forensics expert testified Tuesday.

Timothy Palmbach, an expert in crime scene reconstruction, testified in a Delaware County, Pennsylvania, courtroom about the new DNA evidence, in particular a mixture of the unknown man’s semen, the victim’s blood, and urine on her bedsheet. The comingling of those bodily fluids shows that the beating and sex occurred at about the same time, he testified, rebutting a key prosecution argument that they were unrelated.