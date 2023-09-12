(CNN) — The US Department of Education says it’s investigating a complaint filed against New College of Florida alleging discrimination based on disability, according to a letter sent to the college’s interim president.

The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights said it plans to investigate “whether the College, on the basis of disability, excluded qualified persons with disabilities from participation in, denied them the benefits of, or otherwise subjected them to discrimination in its programs, activities, aids, benefits, or services,” attorney David Kutch with the Office of Civil Rights, wrote.