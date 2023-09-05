(CNN) — Nearly five decades after he was wrongfully convicted of rape, a New York judge has overturned the conviction of Leonard Mack following new DNA testing that eliminated him as the perpetrator and identified a different man who has since confessed to the crime, prosecutors announced.

Mack, 72, served more than seven years in New York prison after a jury found him guilty of a 1975 rape of a high school girl in Greenburgh and a related weapons charge, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.