(CNN) — Miki Sudo ate 39.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win her ninth title in the women’s side of the annual Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday, and men’s reigning champion Joey Chestnut is looking to defend his dominant run.

The gluttonous Independence Day event brought thousands of people to Coney Island, New York, on Tuesday to watch competitive eaters scarf down as many hot dogs as their stomachs allow in just 10 minutes.