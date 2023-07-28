‘My last moments’: 17-year-old student recalls the day Ethan Crumbley shot up her Michigan high school

Pontiac, Michigan (CNN) — A 17-year-old girl testified Friday she “just prayed” and covered her head during Ethan Crumbley’s mass shooting at Michigan’s Oxford High School, which left four students dead and seven others wounded in 2021.

“I didn’t know if those were my last moments,” Heidi Allen said during a hearing to determine if Crumbley should spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

