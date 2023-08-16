Waiehu, Hawaii (CNN) — Two days before the Maui inferno, Brenda Keau’s husband Tony called his mom for a chat. He didn’t worry when he didn’t reach her, figuring he would try again in a couple of days. “That opportunity never came,” Keau said.

Now he’s given his DNA, in case the remains of his 83-year-old mother are among the victims recovered by authorities but as yet unidentified.