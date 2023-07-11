(CNN) — Crews across the Northeast are surveying the destruction and beginning clean-up efforts as sunshine briefly returns after devastating floods put towns under water, damaging homes and washing out roads.

As the water begins to recede, revealing mud-covered streets and buckled homes, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the impact has been catastrophic – and the threat isn’t over yet.

CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward and CNN’s Sara Smart, Kristina Sgueglia, Caroll Alvarado, Jessica Xing and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.