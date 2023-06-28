(CNN) — Two mushroom farms that employed the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect were cited for “serious” health and safety violations in an investigation stemming from the January workplace attacks, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health announced in a news release Monday.

The two farms had employed Chunli Zhao, a 66-year-old Chinese citizen who allegedly shot five people at one farm, killing four, and then fatally shot three more at a second farm about two miles away. He has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

