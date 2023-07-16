(CNN) — A top investigator on the Gilgo Beach serial killings task force has described the suspect, Rex Heuermann, as a “demon” and said it’s possible there may be more victims out there.

Heuermann, 59, was taken into custody in New York City Thursday and charged with murder in connection to the killings of three of the four women who became known as the “Gilgo Four,” CNN previously reported.

