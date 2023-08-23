Multiple wounded after shooting at California biker bar, police say By Taylor Romine and Josh Campbell, CNN Aug 23, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Multiple victims have been wounded by gunfire at a biker bar in Orange County, California, police say.There have been fatalities among the victims, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation tells CNN.The shooter is also believed to have been shot and possibly killed, the source said. Authorities are investigating the matter as possibly originating from a domestic dispute between two parties.The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner, a bar and restaurant in the community of Trabuco Canyon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Rep. Dan Newhouse addresses trade, fentanyl and cost of living concerns City of Yakima plans to rezone property to allow for mental health clinic at Camp Hope Yakima City Council's potential budget cuts put focus on vacant positions Cool Night Night...ice Day Tomorrow...Rain on Friday #OperationBestFriend #2: Indiana Jones More News