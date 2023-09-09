(CNN) — The convicted killer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison was spotted two times on Friday within the search area being targeted by hundreds of officers in the manhunt, which enters its 11th day on Sunday.

Nearly 400 officers have joined the 24-hour search operation for Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who fled Chester County Prison on August 31 by “crab walking” between two walls, scaling a fence and traversing across razor wire. Cavalcante then ran across a roof, scaled another fence and got through razor wire.

