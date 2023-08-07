Multiple people killed in a charter bus crash in Pennsylvania By Michelle Watson, CNN Aug 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Multiple people were killed when a charter bus collided with a passenger vehicle on a Pennsylvania highway, officials said.The crash happened shortly before midnight Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 near Lower Paxton Township in Dauphin County, the Pennsylvania State Police said.The bus, which was carrying 45-50 passengers, “flipped on its side and came to final rest on the right berm,” state police said.“Multiple passengers on the bus are deceased. Multiple people have been transported to Hershey Medical center for varying injuries,” police added.Police are withholding the names of those killed until the next of kin are notified, officials said.Lower Paxton Township is about 10 miles east of Harrisburg.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Homicide investigation underway in Kennewick Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951 Judge: Granger PD officer poses 'credible threat' to woman who accused him of sexual assault Voters Speak: 3 Richland School Board members recalled Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion Latest News Tieton Arts & Humanities hosts art supply donation drive to help local teachers Kennewick Fire investigating Cascade blaze as suspicious Scattered Storms Tonight and Through the Weekend...Sunshine and Nice Temperatures Next Week Vista Field hosts first ArtWalk amid summer activity push E.coli found in Terrace Heights Water System, water boil advisory in place More News