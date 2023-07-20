(CNN) — A newly unsealed search warrant in the case of missing 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari reveals that her mother, who was arrested for failing to report the girl’s disappearance, and grandmother discussed a theory that the child’s stepfather had given her away for money.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, 37, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested on December 17 for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, police said.