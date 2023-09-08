(CNN) — A mother in northern Mississippi is asking for an apology and the firing of several police officers at the Senatobia Police Department after her 10-year-old son was arrested for urinating in a parking lot.

LaTonya Eason, the mother of 10-year-old Quantavious Eason, said she was at an appointment August 10 at a business and her son, who was outside, saw a sign saying there was no public restrooms, so he decided to relieve himself on private property near her vehicle, Eason told reporters Wednesday during a news conference with her attorney. An officer who was driving by spotted the boy, she said. He stopped and went inside the business looking for Quantavious’ mother, she said. Eason said she admonished her son for his behavior and the officer seemed satisfied.