(CNN) — At this point in the year, we’re all quite familiar with the sounds of summer: the breeze through the trees, the birdsong, the chatter of children playing outside – and the persistent buzz of a mosquito.

These insects have been nibbling on us since our earliest days. And with those bites came a plethora of diseases from viruses and parasites hitching a ride, everything from malaria to West Nile, Zika, dengue and more.