(CNN) — A “mob of criminals” stole up to $100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.

“Today at around 4 p.m., a mob of criminals stole items from the Topanga Mall with an estimated loss of $60,000 to $100,000,” the Los Angeles Police Department said on social media. “Topanga Division officers were on the scene quickly and have several investigative leads. To criminals, it is just property taken.”

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Josh Campbell and Andy Rose contributed to this report.