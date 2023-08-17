(CNN) — A mistrial was declared Thursday in the case of a White father and son charged with attempted murder of a Black FedEx driver who said he was chased and shot at while delivering packages in Brookhaven, Mississippi, last year.

Circuit Judge David Strong’s decision followed the defense attorneys’ motion asking for a mistrial, citing a video not being turned over to the prosecution or defense by the Brookhaven Police Department, according to Carlos Moore, attorney for D’Monterrio Gibson, the driver.