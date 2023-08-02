(CNN) — Missouri has executed a death row inmate for the 2002 murder of a young girl over the objections of his attorneys, who argued he was mentally incompetent and thus ineligible to be put to death.

Johnny Johnson, 45, was sentenced to die for murdering 6-year-old Casey Williamson after abducting and trying to rape her, court records show. Republican Gov. Mike Parson denied a clemency request Monday, calling the crime “one of the most horrific” ever to cross his desk.

CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.