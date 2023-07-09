(CNN) — The City of Memphis and other officials have filed a motion seeking to strike certain statements from a civil lawsuit filed by the mother of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year old Black man who died after being violently beaten by Memphis police in January.

Court documents filed Friday in the US District Court in the Western District of Tennessee show the city and officials asked the court to strike “all allegations related to the RED DOG Unit” because they are “immaterial, impertinent, or scandalous statements that are unduly prejudicial to the City Defendants and have no bearing on or relevance to Plaintiff’s alleged claims against the City.”

