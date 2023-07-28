Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.05 billion, with no top winner in Friday’s drawing By Aya Elamroussi, CNN Jul 28, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to more than $1 billion after no winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, the lottery said.Friday night’s numbers were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and a Mega Ball of 18.The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday night – $1.05 billion – would equal the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions’ history, the lottery said in a news release early Saturday.A winner of Tuesday’s jackpot could chose to spread it in annual payments over 29 years, or take a lump-sum option of an estimated $527.9 million, the lottery said.Although no one hit the jackpot Friday, some people scored big prizes.One ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $5 million by matching the first five numbers and activating the optional Megaplier, which is available in most states with an extra $1 purchase.Four other tickets won $1 million by matching the first five numbers without the Megaplier. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, California, New York and Pennsylvania.The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.Ranked No. 4 on Mega Millions’ list is a $1.05 billion prize won by a ticket sold in Michigan in 2021.Last week, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Yakima Health District pilot program will provide free Narcan for local businesses Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound City of Yakima weighs options for $1.3 million from state's opioid lawsuit settlements More News