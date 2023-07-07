Manson family member Leslie Van Houten is another step closer to parole as governor won’t try to block her release

Manson family member Leslie Van Houten, seen here in 2017 in Corona, California, is one step closer to parole.

 Stan Lim/AP

(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office on Friday announced it will not challenge a May state appellate court’s panel ruling that opened the possibility of parole for Leslie Van Houten, a former Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer.

Van Houten is serving concurrent sentences of seven years to life after she was convicted in 1971 for her role in the killings of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their home.