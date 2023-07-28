Minnesota police chief, cop quit after Black driver’s death

Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP

(CNN) — Three years after a protester was fatally hit by a car during a Black Lives Matter protest in Seattle, the person responsible agreed to a plea deal on Thursday.

Dawit Kelete, 30, entered guilty pleas to vehicular homicide and reckless vehicular assault – both felonies – along with a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving for his actions during the protest in the early morning of July 4, 2020.