(CNN) — A man who says he was injured during a November 2022 shooting that killed rapper Takeoff in Houston, Texas, is suing the venue where the incident happened, alleging the establishment failed to provide adequate security to protect guests at the event, among other claims.

Others being sued as part of the suit include the owners and managers of 810 Houston, a billiards and bowling venue. CNN previously reported Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed outside a private event at the Houston venue.