(CNN) — Matthew Nilo, a Massachusetts man who was charged in the sexual assaults of four women after his DNA was pulled from a drinking glass, was indicted on new rape charges stemming from “sexual attacks” that happened between 2007 and 2008, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a release Tuesday.

The charges “stem from five attacks on four women” that happened in the North End neighborhood of Boston, the release said. Nilo’s previous charges related to events that happened around Terminal Street in the Charlestown neighborhood, CNN previously reported.