(CNN) — Authorities have launched a murder investigation after six people died and one person was critically injured in a house fire in Green Pond, South Carolina, Sunday, the county sheriff says.Officers found the bodies after responding to reports of a fire on Folly Creek Lane around 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The survivor was airlifted to a local hospital.Authorities have arrested Ryan Lenard Manigo, 33, and he faces charges for the attempted murder of the surviving victim, according to the release."Additional charges are pending the victim's identification and autopsy results," it said.Manigo is in custody awaiting his bond hearing, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown if he has an attorney.Authorities have not released the names and ages of the victims, their relation to each other or how Manigo is connected to them.The community of Green Pond is 42 miles west of Charleston.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.