Man arrested after ‘engaging in threatening conduct’ towards jurors and witnesses in Pittsburgh synagogue shooter trial, prosecutors say

The trial of Robert Bowers took place in the federal courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

(CNN) — A West Virginia man was arrested Thursday after “engaging in threatening conduct” towards jurors and government witnesses in the federal trial against the the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, prosecutors announced.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 45, has been charged with obstruction of justice, transmitting threats and witness tampering, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors described Lloyd as a “self-proclaimed ‘reverend’ of a White supremacy movement,” the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said in a statement Thursday.