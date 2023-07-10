(CNN) — A Brooklyn man accused in a string of random shootings across New York City appeared before a judge by video Monday to formally face charges in the rampage that left one person dead and three others wounded, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

The case against Thomas Abreu, 25, who police said was riding a scooter during the attacks, was outlined in a criminal complaint. He was charged with murder in the second degree, four counts of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

CNN’s Nic F. Anderson, Artesmis Moshtaghian and Ashley R. Williams contributed to this report.