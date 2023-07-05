(CNN) — A man accused of impregnating an Ohio child – a girl who then went to Indiana for an abortion in a case that became a flashpoint in debates about post-Roe v. Wade abortion rights – was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to rape, according to court documents.

Gerson Fuentes, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of rape, and was sentenced the same day to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 to 30 years, according to documents from the clerk of courts in Ohio’s Franklin County.

CNN’s Andi Babineau and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.