(CNN) — A man accused of firing shots outside a Memphis, Tennessee, Jewish school he was allegedly trying to enter now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder in the second degree, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect – identified as 33-year-old Joel Alejandro Bowman – unsuccessfully attempted to get into the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on Monday armed with a handgun before opening fire outside and driving away, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

