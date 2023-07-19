Louisiana juveniles are suffering dangerous heat and isolation in an old death row facility built for adults, a lawsuit states. Experts say the harm could be irreversible

The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana on May 9, 2011.

 Patrick Semansky/AP/File

(CNN) — Children in the custody of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice being held in a former death row building at an adult prison are suffering dangerous heat conditions and routine isolation in their cells that experts say could cause serious and irreversible harm, according to a federal court filing Monday.

Advocates, including the ACLU of Louisiana, are asking a federal judge to take emergency action to immediately transfer all juveniles out of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, an adult maximum-security prison known as Angola, and into children’s facilities. They are also asking that the state stop sending juveniles to Angola, according to the filing.