(CNN) — Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, public health officials in Los Angeles are advising beachgoers to avoid sea lions that have been sickened by toxins from large algae blooms coating California beaches.

In a Friday Facebook post, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors advised beachgoers to stay at least 50 feet away from sick sea lions and call the Marine Mammal Care Center or the California Wildlife Center if they see one.