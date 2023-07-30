(CNN) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruit died eight months after he was struck by a driver who hit around two dozen recruits on a training run in Whittier, California, according to authorities.

Alejandro Martinez, 27, died Friday at the Ronald Reagan University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center surrounded by friends, family, and members of the sheriff’s department after months of fighting for his life, according to a statement from the department.

