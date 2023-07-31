(CNN) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell is expected to be sentenced Monday after she was convicted earlier this year of killing two of her children and conspiring in the murder of her husband’s first wife.

Vallow Daybell faces the possibility of life in prison after a jury in May found her guilty on all charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy in the deaths of her children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, as well as Tammy Daybell, the first wife of her husband, Chad Daybell.

