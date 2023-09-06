Lori Vallow Daybell appeals murder convictions in her children’s deaths

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on July 31.

 Tony Blakeslee/AP

(CNN) — Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho woman serving a life sentence for murdering her two children, has appealed her convictions to the state Supreme Court, court documents show.

In the motion filed last week, Vallow Daybell’s attorney said her legal team intends to raise whether Vallow Daybell was mentally competent to stand trial in the deaths of her children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.