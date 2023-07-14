(CNN) — The architect accused in a string of Long Island killings has been years late in paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes, repeatedly filed lawsuits accusing drivers of injuring him in car accidents, and still lives in his childhood home, according to a review of public records and court documents.

Rex Heuermann, who police say murdered at least three women, lived in the same house he was raised in – a few miles across the bay from the beach where bodies were unearthed more than a decade ago – he said in a 2018 deposition.