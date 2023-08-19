(CNN) — Lolita, an orca whale who had lived in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium since 1970, died Friday afternoon, according to the facility.

Lolita began exhibiting “serious signs of discomfort” over the past several days, according to an Instagram post from the Miami Seaquarium. After being treated “immediately and aggressively” by a medical team, she died from “what is believed to be a renal condition” on Friday afternoon, the aquarium said.