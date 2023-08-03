Leah Remini sues the Church of Scientology and its leader, alleging harassment, stalking and defamation

(CNN) — The actress Leah Remini has filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, claiming she has suffered years of harassment, intimidation and defamation as part of an organized campaign of retaliation for her criticism of the church since leaving it a decade ago.

The 60-page lawsuit – filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to a statement by Remini’s representatives – seeks a trial by jury and unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, as well as a requirement that the church “cease and desist” its “unlawful conduct.”