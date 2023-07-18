(CNN) — Probes into Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann now reach across the country as investigators are examining his connections to Las Vegas and South Carolina, where the suspect has owned property.

Police in Las Vegas are sifting through their roster of unsolved cases for any sign Heuermann may have been involved, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement.

