(CNN) — Landscapers in southeastern Pennsylvania made a startling discovery on the job after coming across a pet alligator that got loose, authorities said.

The alligator, identified as Fluffy by the owner who later came to retrieve it, was found in a creek in Berks County, an Exeter Township Police Department spokesperson told CNN in an email. American alligators and American crocodiles aren’t typically found in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.