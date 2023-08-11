(CNN) — It was once filled with bright green leaves and sweeping branches that covered its visitors with shade. Now, Lahaina’s historic 150-year-old banyan tree has been charred by the wildfires and is dull in color – but still alive.

“Banyan Tree in Lahaina smoldering at the base, but still standing,” Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz wrote accompanying a video he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Just about the only thing left, other than the Lighthouse.”

