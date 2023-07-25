(CNN) — Newly released video shows a Southern California man yelling, “you’re gonna kill me” during his violent arrest by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy in February.

In footage provided by Emmett Brock’s attorney in which surveillance video is edited to be synched with audio from the deputy’s body camera, Brock, 24, is shown being thrown to the ground by the deputy seconds after exiting his car at a convenience store. Brock’s attorney also provided unedited video from the deputy’s body-worn camera, but images are mostly obscured throughout the incident.