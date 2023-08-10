(CNN) — A 17-year-old has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder as a hate crime over the killing of O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer who was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station after dancing to a Beyoncé song.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez did not name the 17-year-old who was indicted Thursday due to the teen’s age, he told reporters outside Brooklyn Supreme Court. The indictment has not yet been publicly released.

CNN’s Mark Morales contributed to this report.