(CNN) — A Kansas man who gained attention for dressing in a full wolf’s costume at Kansas City Chiefs games and who allegedly removed his ankle monitor while he was out on bail on a bank robbery charge has been arrested in California, according to a news release from federal authorities.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, a 28-year-old man known to fans of the 2023 Super Bowl champs by his Twitter handle ChiefsAholic, was taken into custody Friday in Lincoln, California, just 30 miles northeast of Sacramento, after more than three months as a fugitive, the US attorney’s office for Missouri’s western district said in the release.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Jack Hannah contributed to this report.