(CNN) — A federal grand jury indicted a man known as a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, who goes by “ChiefsAholic” on social media, with robbing several banks and laundering the money through casinos, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, 29, was charged Wednesday with 19 counts, including three counts of armed robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines, prosecutors say.